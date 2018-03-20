Domestic Passenger Traffic: Airlines register 24 pct growth in February

During February, all key scheduled carriers recorded a passenger load factor of over 90%, except Air India.

Airlines registered an over 24% year-on-year growth in domestic passenger traffic in February, data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation showed. Domestic carriers on the whole carried 10.74 million passengers during February compared to 8.65 million a year ago.

On a month-on-month basis, though the number of passengers was down 0.72 million compared to January, which is not surprising since February is considered a lean period for air travel.

During February, all key scheduled carriers recorded a passenger load factor of over 90%, except Air India. SpiceJet registered a PLF of 96.3% followed by market leader IndiGo (91.8%), Jet Airways (90.4%) and GoAir (90.4%). National carrier Air India flew with 86.7% occupancy on its flights. “The passenger load factor in the February has shown an increasing trend compared to previous month due to the ongoing tourist season,” the DGCA release said.

The PLF ranged from 84% to 95% last month. “This is our highest-ever load factor and comes in the traditionally lean travel month of February. For 35 months in a row our loads have been in excess of 90% — a feat unparalleled in the aviation industry,”SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh said.

On the on-time performance (OTP) front, Jet Airways was worst among all carriers for the fifth straight month. Jet operated 62.2% of its flight on time at four metro airports while SpiceJet topped the chart with 78%. IndiGo slipped to second position with 74.8% flights operating on time.

In terms of passengers carried, IndiGo continued as the market leader by flying 39.9% of the total air passengers inFebruary. Jet followed IndiGo with a 16.8% market share while Air India, Spicejet and GoAir flew 13.2%, 12.4% and 9.5%, traffic respectively.

“Clearly the growth momentum in the Indian market, which is one of the fastest growing air travel markets globally, continues unabated. With the peak summer season approaching and airlines gearing up to offer more to customers, we are confident that this growth trend will continue in the coming months,” Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com, said.