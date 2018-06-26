Discover Odisha with IRCTC package covering Puri, Chillika and Konark; check here for details

The tour package, which is for four days will cover Puri, Chillika and Konark.

IRCTC ‘Classic Odisha-Konark Dance & International Sand Art Festival Special’ Package: Discover Odisha like never before! The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering a package called ‘ Classic Odisha-Konark Dance & International Sand Art Festival Special’ for those who want to explore pilgrimage-historical-ancient-leisure destinations. The tour package, which is for four days will cover Puri, Chillika and Konark. For the tour, flight number 6E-141 will depart on November 30, 2018, from Chennai airport at 12:30 PM. The flight will reach Bhubaneswar airport at 2:15 PM.

Occupancy for an adult on single sharing basis will cost Rs 24,330, occupancy for an adult on twin sharing basis will cost Rs 17,655, occupancy for an adult on triple sharing basis will cost Rs 16,545, occupancy for a child (05-11 years) with bed will cost Rs 14,320 and occupancy for a child (05-11 years) without bed will cost Rs 12,465.

The tour package will include return airfare in economy class, hotel accommodation for 3 nights at Puri, transportation, sightseeing, 1 litre packaged drinking water bottle per person per day, boating at Chillika, satapada with lunch, light and sound show at Dhauli Stupa, entry fees to monuments, special arrangement to visit Konark Dance festival & International Sand Art festival, breakfast and dinner, tour guide, service of IRCTC tour manager, travel insurance and all applicable taxes, parking charges and toll charges. However, the package will not include any increase in airfare, entry fees not mentioned in package inclusions, onboard meals in flight, any increase in taxes, room service, tips, personal expenses and anything, which is not included in the package inclusions.

Under Cancellation policy, 3 % of the package cost will be charged if the cancellation is done 21 days prior to departure date, 55 % of the package cost will be charged if the cancellation is done 21-15 days prior to departure date, 80 % of the package cost will be charged if the cancellation is done 14-08 days prior to departure date and there will be no refund if the cancellation is done less than 08 days or in case of no-show.