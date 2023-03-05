DigiYatra to be enabled at all gates of T2 and T3 of Delhi airport – Here’s what it means for travellers

Soon air travellers will enjoy a seamless and hassle-free experience at Delhi airport. The move comes after Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) announced that all boarding gates of Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 will become DigiYatra-enabled by the month-end. Thus, domestic air travellers can enter the terminal, security check area, and boarding gates easily.

The number of DigiYatra users has gradually increased since its launch at the airport on December 01, 2022, by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Presently, around 2,500 passengers are using the technology at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 3 every day.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation is implementing DigiYatra in a phased manner. In the first phase, DigiYatra will be launched at Delhi, Bangalore, Varanasi, Kolkata, Pune, Vijayawada, and Hyderabad Airports by March 2023.

DigiYatra at Terminal 1

The DIAL is in the process to enable DigiYatra on all entry gates of Terminal 1 of the airport by April 2023.

What is DigiYatra?

DigiYatra is a biometric boarding system using Facial Recognition Technology (FRT) to provide a seamless and hassle-free experience for passengers at airports. It enhances passenger experience by eliminating the need for verification of tickets and ID at multiple touchpoints. It is a voluntary facility for passengers to provide faster mobility to boarding gates, hassle-free travel, enhanced security, and dedicated gates while being completely contactless.

Significance:-

The DigiYatra allows the passengers to spend a few seconds clearing each touchpoint. The passengers can save up to 25 minutes of their time in the process from entry checks to security checks.

How to use DigiYatra?

All the passengers travelling by air can use and avail of the benefit of DigiYatra. For this, the passenger has to register their face on the DigiYatra app and validate the same with the Aadhaar repository before coming to the airport. Upload travel barcodes and share them with the airport. Thus one can save precious time from getting into a queue for entry into the terminal for security checks.