DigiYatra soft-launched at Delhi Airport; Here’s how it will make check-in at airports seamless for passengers

The Indira Gandhi International Airport Ltd., which is run by the GMR group on the 75th Independence Day launched the beta version of its DigiYatra app for Android devices. The app, which uses facial recognition technology, is a part of the Centre’s initiative to enhance the efficiency of the airport. It has been piloted at the airport and has the necessary infrastructure in place.

The app will allow passengers to pass through the various checkpoints of the airport using their facial features. They will then be able to link their boarding pass to their identity.

The app will then process the entry of passengers through the various checkpoints of the airport using facial recognition technology. These include entry into the facility, security check areas, and boarding passes.

To enter the airport, passengers will first need to scan their boarding passes using the app. They will then look into the camera installed at the e-gate using facial recognition technology. This method will also be applicable for other checkpoints.

How DigiYatra is implemented

The Civil Aviation Ministry’s consultative committee discussed the implementation of the DigiYatra project last month. The project is being carried out by the DigiYatra Foundation, which is a joint venture company that is owned by the Airports Authority of India and five other airports. These include Delhi International Airport, Bengaluru International Airport, Hyderabad International Airport, Mumbai International Airport, and Cochin International Airport.

The DigiYatra Foundation will be responsible for validating the identity of the passengers using the biometric boarding system. It will also develop the guidelines for the implementation of the system in the local airports. These guidelines will be regularly reviewed to ensure that the system is in line with the security and privacy requirements.

Other airports that will soon function on DigiYatra

The committee was informed that the first phase of the project will be launched at Bengaluru and Varanasi this month. It was also proposed that the system will be implemented at five other airports by March next year. These include Delhi International Airport, Hyderabad International Airport, Kolkata International Airport, and Cochin International Airport.