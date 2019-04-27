DigiYatra platform is likely to be in place by December

Seven airport operators, including state-owned Airport Authority of India (AAI), have joined hands to form a joint venture to roll out government\u2019s DigiYatra scheme at major airports like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. AAI chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra told FE\u2019s Arun Nayal that a central passenger identity platform will be in place by the end of 2019, which will provide seamless movement between these airports. Excerpts: What is the extent of airport dues on Jet Airways? The money owed by Jet Airways to AAI is covered by bank guarantees. What would be the revenue loss due to Jet\u2019s grounding? We haven\u2019t calculated the revenue impact due to complete grounding of Jet. Obviously, we will miss out on take-off, landing, parking charges and other such fees. We hope other airlines chip in to fill Jet\u2019s space. Also read:\u00a0Forgot your IRCTC login ID? Here is how you can continue booking tickets on irctc.co.in How will you allocate slots at the airports of AAI? The civil aviation ministry has formed a committee comprising all airport operators, airlines and regulator DGCA. It is for the committee to take a call on each airline\u2019s request. What is the status of implementation of DigiYatra scheme? Bangalore airport has awarded the work for implementation of DigiYatra. Similarly, at Hyderabad, barcode reader-based e-gates are in use. However, full fledged DigiYatra implementation is yet to happen. Meanwhile, all joint venture airport operators have come together to form DigiYatra Foundation, which will set up a central identity management platform. The platform is likely to be in place by December 2019. When will AAI airports roll out DigiYatra programme? AAI is planning to implement DigiYatra in Kolkata, Varanasi, Pune and Vijayawada in the initial phase. Tender has been floated for the same at an estimated cost of `Rs 226 crore. As per the plan, the tender would be finalised for placement of order by May. Total time for implementation is 9 months. The rollout at airports will start by December 2019. Subsequently, this will be extended to the other airports in a phased manner. Has the borrowing plan for capex finalised? We have an in-principle approval for the borrowing plan of AAI, amounting to Rs 9,430 crore to fund its capex requirements over a period of five years. We have hired an agency to find out the best fit borrowing plan. It is yet to submit its report.