DigiYatra: Paperless boarding to take off at these airports! How does it work? A step-by-step guide

DigiYatra at four more airports: Contactless check-in and paperless boarding are soon going to be a thing of the past as the Indian government is doing its best to make DigiYatra a popular mode of boarding process among flight passengers.

What is DigiYatra?

For those of you who are unaware of what DigiYatra is all about, it is an initiative launched by the Ministry of Civil Aviation where a biometric boarding system method is adopted using Facial Recognition Technology. The motive behind this is to provide passengers with seamless and hassle-free boarding at airports by removing the need for ticket and ID verification at multiple points. The project is still in the implementation stage.

Also Read Terminal 3 Congestion: How to get past airport security in just 10 minutes

DigiYatra at 4 more airports: Check the list here

The first phase of the DigiYatra service was launched at three airports,i.e., in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Varanasi in December 2022. Now, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has awarded the work of implementing Biometric Boarding System at Kolkata, Pune, Vijayawada, and Varanasi airports. It is reported that these airports might implement the biometric boarding system by March 2023. The implementation of DigiYatra at these airports also comes under phase 1.

DigiYatra verification: How does it work?

First off, DigiYatra is a voluntary facility. On downloading, you will first have to allow the DigiYatra app to take your photograph.

After this, you will have to add your identity information, including updating your Aadhaar details.

Once done, connect DigiYatra to your DigiLocker app and authorize it to transfer your information.

Now before you travel, share your flight details with the airport so that they can identify you at the airport.

To do this, the DigiYatra app can scan the QR code on your boarding pass and automatically take the relevant information that needs to be stored in the wallet.

You can do this up to 24 hours in advance, but no later than 2 hours before your flight is scheduled to depart. And Voila! You’re done.