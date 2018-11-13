Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport: Flight operations to remain affected for 8 days from this date

Runway 27/09 will be closed for preventive repairs and maintenance for a week from Friday onwards.

If you are planning to fly from Delhi anytime soon, here is some news! Due to runway repairs at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, flight operations at the airport are likely to be affected for a week i.e., from November 16 to November 23, 2018. According to a TOI report, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said that runway 27/09 will be closed for preventive repairs and maintenance for a week from Friday onwards. The airport operator mentioned that the other two runways- 10/28 and 11/29, will remain operational during this time.

A DIAL spokesperson was quoted in the report saying that the closing of the runway during this period could reduce the capacity of the airport by 50 arrivals as well as 50 departures per day. Initially, a 13-day runway closure was announced by the airport in October. However, the airport operator said that the period has been reduced in order to ensure minimal disturbances take place in the functioning of the airport. The DIAL spokesperson further stated that the work being carried out had been planned in advance. Moreover, it is a routine activity to ensure safe aircraft operations, he said.

According to RK Jenamani, Meteorological Head at the IGI airport, who was quoted in the report, at present, the national capital is witnessing a shallow fog during the day, however, flight operations are unlikely to be affected by fog during this period. He said that the airport is only likely to see dense fog next month and cancellations start occurring around December 15. Last year, the airport witnessed dense fog during this time and time also the airport is expecting similar problems only in December, he added. Meanwhile, airlines said that to ensure passengers did not face any inconvenience, flights had been adjusted and cancelled in advance.

Interestingly, a fourth runway is being introduced at the Delhi Airport. The runway is likely to be completed by 2022, making the airport, the first one in the country with four runways.