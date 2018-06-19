Delhi’s IGI Airport to implement new automated tray return system to reduce time taken for security check

The new automated tray return system is likely to significantly lower the time taken by passengers to get past security check at the airport.

Indira Gandhi International Airport: Good news for air passengers! Soon, passengers travelling from New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport will not have to wait longer for the security check as a new automated tray return system is likely to be implemented by the end of this year. The new automated tray return system is likely to significantly lower the time taken by passengers to get past security check at the airport, according to a TOI report. Some sources were quoted in the report saying that last year, the system was successfully tested on a pilot basis at T3 of the airport, therefore, now the system would be implemented in a phased manner.

The automated tray return system will allow trays to be taken through security check via automated rollers. Therefore, the system will require minimal human intervention. Once passengers pick up their items, the trays will return to the starting point. According to sources, the technology was already being used at a number of airports abroad. They also said that the system could almost double the passenger throughput for each hour. A source was quoted in the report saying that last year, the technology was successfully tested for eight days at T3 and both the waiting time as well as the cluster was reduced that is generally created in a manual system. Now, the airport is likely to implement the system by the end of this year in a phased manner, the source added.

The sources also mentioned that every hour, nearly 180 passengers are processed under the current system. However, the new system has the capability to process 350-500 passengers each hour, they added.

The new system will be implemented at the T3 domestic departure pre-embarkation security check area, T3 domestic to domestic transfer area, T3 domestic to international transfer area, T1 departures as well as T1 transfers area, the report stated.

According to DIAL (Delhi International Airport Limited) CEO Videh Jaipuriar, the ­­­new system will help them to make the airport more user-friendly. The CEO further said that the technology- ATRS, which has been adopted by several world-class airports across the globe, will significantly reduce waiting time for passengers at the point of baggage screening, and it will also reduce chaos as well as confusion at the security check.