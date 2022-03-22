Delhi’s IGI Airport to get two rainwater storage tanks of 9 million litre capacity; details here

Once it is commissioned, the stored rainwater would be able to supplement the demand for water and also, it will help in water sustenance at Delhi airport.

Delhi Airport Update: The Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi is establishing two rainwater storage tanks of a total capacity of nine million litres, its operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said on Tuesday. In the coming monsoon, the two reservoirs – one near Terminal 1 and the other reservoir near Terminal 2 of Delhi’s IGI Airport will become operational, PTI reported. These would help the IGI Airport store about nine million litres of rainwater, a statement issued by the DIAL said. Once it is commissioned, the stored rainwater would be able to supplement the demand for water and also, it will help in water sustenance at Delhi airport, DIAL noted.

Over the years, the airport operator- DIAL has installed more than 350 rainwater harvesting structures and currently, it is adding additional 300 such structures at the IGI airport, it further mentioned. According to Delhi International Airport Limited, the aforementioned two huge underground reservoirs for rainwater harvesting will be another step towards the Indira Gandhi International Airport becoming a “water-positive” airport.

A few days ago, an agreement was signed by DIAL with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) – Delhi in order to enhance the experience of air passengers as well as operational efficiency at the airport’s terminals by leveraging artificial AI–based predictive analytics. The artificial intelligence-based analytics will benefit DIAL in improvising its allocation of resources in response to dynamically changing passenger loads at the IGI airport. Apart from this, it will also help in better understanding of air passenger preferences as well as allow the airport operator to design customised services for them. A team from IIT-Delhi will conduct artificial intelligence-based predictive analytics on identified areas of improvement and come up with next-level innovative solutions. The agreement which was signed between DIAL and IIT-Delhi on 21 February 2022, will remain in force for a duration of five years.