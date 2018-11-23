Delhi’s IGI airport sets new record! Handles 1 million metric tonnes of cargo in a year

In a record-breaking victory, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport handles 1 mmt of cargo in 1 year (Reuters)

In a record, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport for the first time handled over ‘one million metric tonnes’ (1 mmt) of cargo in one year, between November 2017 and October 2018. An airport operator was quoted in a TOI report saying that the Delhi airport also handled the highest ever monthly cargo tonnage in the month of October. The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport serves as the primary civilian aviation hub for the National Capital Region (NCR) in Delhi. The airport is spread over an area of 5,106 acres and is situated in Palam, 15 km south-west of New Delhi Railway Station.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) claimed that this feat places the airport, which handles 29% of the country’s cargo, in the 28th position globally. In October, he Delhi IGI airport handled a monthly cargo of 1,00,091 MT which was the highest ever in a month. The increase in the number has also been due to other initiatives which have been undertaken recently, including the dedicated trans-shipment facilities, expansion of cargo, development of airport cargo logistics centre (ACLC) and digitisation and technology advancement.

A spokesperson of DIAL was quoted in the report saying that in the past 10 years, some significant investments have been made for the advancement and modernisation of air cargo handling facilities. The airport is now connected to 75 international and 67 domestic destinations and is served by 64 air carriers and 16 freighter airlines. Officials also said that a significant growth in civil aviation and air connectivity has also played a noteworthy part here.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, Chief Executive Officer of DIAL was quoted in the report saying that Delhi airport has been recognised as India’s air cargo gateway for its handling capacity, efficient processes and service standards. The airport operator now looks forward to working closely with partners and stakeholders to sustain this growth. According to the National Council of Applied Economic Research, the airport was also identified to be contributing 17.89% to the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).