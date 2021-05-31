Delhi’s IGI Airport launches dedicated COVID-19 vaccine centre at Terminal-1; details here

The DIAL said that aviation has been identified by the government as a priority sector and those working with this sector should be considered as a priority group for Covid vaccination.

Delhi Airport: Today, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport announced the launch of a dedicated vaccination centre for COVID-19 in association with Manipal Hospital, starting from 1 June 2021. The facility set up at Terminal-1 (T-1) of IGI Airport, aims to provide vaccination opportunity to over 60,000 employees of various stakeholders- airlines, ground handling agencies, Air Traffic Control, cargo business, among others, working at the international airport, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said. All airport employees who are over 18 years of age can register themselves and get jabbed at the vaccination centre on a payment basis, either directly by themselves or through their employer, according to a PTI report.

The DIAL said that aviation has been identified by the government as a priority sector and those working with this sector should be considered as a priority group for Covid vaccination. This current effort by the airport operator is in line with that, DIAL stated. DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar was quoted in the report saying that to ensure the airport remains operational, all airport employees, including that of stakeholders, work round-the-clock. During the lockdown, they provided much-needed support to the country and the countrymen. The vaccination drive is being launched for these COVID-19 warriors who are part of Delhi airport’s ecosystem to save them from the novel coronavirus, he added.

According to DIAL, those who have not got their Covid vaccine will have to first register themselves on the website COWIN.GOV.IN or through the Aarogya Setu mobile application. Following this, the staff members can visit the vaccination centre between 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM and get themselves inoculated. The vaccination centre is equipped with facilities like a waiting lounge, registration centre and an observation lounge for those who have been vaccinated. Besides, to deal with any emergency, there would also be a provision of doctors and an ambulance. As per the COVID-19 protocol, no person would be allowed to enter the facility without registration and thermal screening, the operator added.