Delhi’s IGI airport and CSIA Mumbai are world’s best! Secure first position in ASQ rankings

IGI airport in Delhi received the Airport Service Quality Award (ASQ) 2017 for the best passenger service in the highest category of over 40 million passengers per annum.

When it comes to international airports, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport has successfully secured its place among the top airports of the world. Recently, the IGI airport in Delhi received the Airport Service Quality Award (ASQ) 2017 for the best passenger service in the highest category of over 40 million passengers per annum. And, IGI airport is not the only airport from India to receive this award. Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport (CSIA) has also won the Airport Service Quality Award (ASQ) 2017 for the best passenger service in the highest category of over 40 million passengers per annum along with Delhi’s IGI airport.

The second position for the best passenger service in the highest category of over 40 million passengers per annum has been secured by Beijing airport and Shanghai Pudong airport of China while the third position in the same category has been secured by Taipei Taoyuan airport of Taiwan.

Meanwhile, other Indian airports were also awarded in various other categories. Lucknow airport was ranked number one in 2-5 million best airport category, Hyderabad airport secured the first position in the 5-15 million best airport category. In this category, the third prize was shared between Cochin airport, Kolkata airport and Pune airport. In 15-25 million best airport category, Bangalore Airport stood second while Chennai airport secured the third position.

Interestingly, this is not the first time for both Delhi and Mumbai airports to secure position in ASQ rankings. Earlier this year, both IGI airport and CSIA were announced winners for the Best Airport category, carrying over 40 million passengers annually. Giving a push to the aviation industry of the country, both these airports, belonging to the national capital and financial capital of the country, left behind many well-renowned international airports of Singapore, South Korea, China, and other nations. Airports Council International (ACI) announced the awards, which was based on a survey carried out by ACI. In this survey, feedback was taken from passengers on 34 major performance indicators including check-in, airport access, restaurants, restrooms etc.

IGI airport, in terms of passenger growth, has surpassed airports of Incheon, Bangkok, and others as 63.5 million passengers fly through Delhi international airport every year. Also, the international airport has now become Asia’s seventh busiest airport and also it has secured a position for itself among the top twenty busiest airports across the globe.