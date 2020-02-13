Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru to become aviation hubs soon! Here’s what Hardeep Singh Puri said

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government plans to set up 100 more airports by 2025 under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), also known as UDAN or Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik. (Express photo)

Big aviation hubs in India! Cities such as Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata or Bengaluru can soon become the big-four aviation hubs in India in the years to come. According to a PTI report, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said that the country will soon be home to at least four big aviation hubs in the coming years. Speaking at a Vietjet event where the low-cost Vietnam carrier launched flights to India, Puri said that Kolkata is already an aviation hub.

The Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata caters to flights that travel to most parts of the southeast Asia region, East Asia and beyond. Apart from Kolkata, Puri said, the other three upcoming aviation hubs could either be Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru or Hyderabad. The Civil Aviation Minister was attending a ceremony by Vietjet in New Delhi, where he said that currently, India is the third-largest domestic civil aviation scene in the world.

During her Union Budget 2020 speech on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that in the next five years, the government planned to set up 100 more airports across the country. Under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), also known as UDAN or Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik scheme, the government of India will set up these 100 airports by 2025.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government plans to set up 100 more airports by 2025 under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), also known as UDAN or Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik. The UDAN scheme was launched in October 2017 and is currently in its fourth phase. As of now, the RCS connects 232 routes across 43 cities and towns with 137 small cities. The Finance Minister also proposed launching an all-new Krishi UDAN scheme, which will aim to improve connectivity in the northeast region.