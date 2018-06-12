​​​
  4. Delhi Metro-like connectivity for airports across India? Modi government mulls new plans

Delhi Metro-like connectivity for airports across India? Modi government mulls new plans

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha today met Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Sing Puri and discussed the possibility of dedicated metro rail connectivity to key airports across the country on the line of Airport Express in Delhi, an official said.

By: | New Delhi | Published: June 12, 2018 5:23 AM
Delhi metro, Metro-like connectivity, delhi airport, airport, india, delhi, Civil Aviation, india Currently, the metro service to airport is available in Delhi and Chennai, the housing and urban affairs ministry official said. (reuters)

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha today met Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Sing Puri and discussed the possibility of dedicated metro rail connectivity to key airports across the country on the line of Airport Express in Delhi, an official said. During the meeting, the two ministers also discussed the feasibility of such seemless metro connectivity to airports in various cities, including Bengaluru, Pune, Lucknow, Nagpur and Hyderabad, the official added. Currently, the metro service to airport is available in Delhi and Chennai, the housing and urban affairs ministry official said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top