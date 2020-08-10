Delhi IGI Airport: With a first-of-its-kind portal, international arrival process made easy for flyers

Now air passengers won’t have to fill the physical copies of the forms on arrival.

Delhi Airport launches new portal for international passengers! In a bid to make flyers’ journey more convenient and comfortable in a contactless way, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport has developed a first-of-its-kind portal. Now air passengers won’t have to fill the physical copies of the forms on arrival, according to a PTI report. Through this portal, India-bound international passengers can fill the self-declaration form. Also, the flyers can apply online for exemption from the mandatory institution quarantine process. As per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, this facility has been made available for all international arriving flyers from 8 August 2020. It is expected that for government officials, this new online self-declaration and quarantine exemption portal will prove to be beneficial as it will help them in taking a swift and informed decision on granting exemption or knowing about the international arriving passengers’ latest health condition.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, air travellers seeking exemption under the five specific categories will have to fill the e-form available on Delhi Airport’s website “www.newdelhiairport.in”. At least 72 hours before boarding their flights, passengers will have to submit it along with supporting documents, including a copy of their passports. However, for filling the Self-Declaration form, there is no such time capping for passengers. The exempted categories are pregnant women, passengers suffering from a serious illness, any passenger who had suffered a death in the family, parents accompanied by children under 10 years of age, and those who have been found Covid-19 negative in recent RT-PCR test.

As there is a smart option on the online portal to autofill the second application using the request number of the previous application, it will help air passengers avoid the hassle of providing the same documents and information to different authorities multiple times. Depending upon the first port of arrival, all applications will get auto-routed to the respective state government. Similarly, under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, all self-declaration applications will be routed to Airport Health Organization.

Passengers will get a copy of approval or rejection of exemption requests on specific grounds via email. After landing at Delhi Airport, passengers who have been given exemption from mandatory institutional quarantine can show the same at the transfer area and walk out of the airport hassle-free. According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, apart from air passengers, this process would also help the authorities in completing the requisite formalities faster, thereby reducing congestions at the airport’s arrival hall.