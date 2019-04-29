Delhi IGI airport to soon get “e-cop” kiosks at Terminal 1D and T2; here’s what it means for passengers

Delhi IGI airport to soon get "e-cop" kiosks: Big news for domestic passengers! Soon, filing complaints or seeking help about the city will get easy at the domestic terminals - Terminal 1D and Terminal 2 - of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. The Delhi Police is planning to extend the facility of help kiosks to the two domestic terminals of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport soon. The step is likely to be implemented, following positive response along with increased demand for the passenger help kiosk at Delhi IGI Airport's international terminal. According to an HT report, since the installation of the first kiosk, known as "e-cop kiosk", outside the international arrival terminal (T3) in the month of December last year, as many as 650 fliers have used it. Out of this, a total of 32 cases of e-FIRs or lost reports were registered by the Delhi police. The "e-cop kiosk" facility helps air passengers and the ones visiting the airport register a report for lost items or lodge a complaint without visiting a police station. In addition to this, the facility also allows a passenger to find nearby necessities, access the internet for information about the city, spot nearby markets, locate places to visit, enquire about the weather or listen to music. Interestingly, those who are running low on phone battery can also charge their mobile phones at the help kiosk. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI airport), Sanjay Bhatia who was quoted in the report, over the last five months the kiosk saw five to seven users on an average every day. He further stated that in order to cater to domestic passengers, the Delhi Police have decided to extend the help kiosk facility at Terminal 1D and Terminal 2. Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik was quoted in the report saying that people can also report a cyber crime at these kiosks. To make it an interactive panel, a police officer is also deputed at the kiosk, round the clock, he said. A first-of-its-kind initiative at any Indian airport, the "e-cop" service is available 24X7.