Delhi IGI airport to soon get “e-cop” kiosks at Terminal 1D and T2; here’s what it means for passengers

By: |
Published: April 29, 2019 3:17:07 PM

The "e-cop kiosk" facility helps air passengers and the ones visiting the airport register a report for lost items or lodge a complaint without visiting a police station.

Delhi airportThe Delhi Police is planning to extend the facility of help kiosks to the two domestic terminals of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport soon.

Delhi IGI airport to soon get “e-cop” kiosks: Big news for domestic passengers! Soon, filing complaints or seeking help about the city will get easy at the domestic terminals – Terminal 1D and Terminal 2 – of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. The Delhi Police is planning to extend the facility of help kiosks to the two domestic terminals of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport soon. The step is likely to be implemented, following positive response along with increased demand for the passenger help kiosk at Delhi IGI Airport’s international terminal. According to an HT report, since the installation of the first kiosk, known as “e-cop kiosk”, outside the international arrival terminal (T3) in the month of December last year, as many as 650 fliers have used it. Out of this, a total of 32 cases of e-FIRs or lost reports were registered by the Delhi police.

The “e-cop kiosk” facility helps air passengers and the ones visiting the airport register a report for lost items or lodge a complaint without visiting a police station. In addition to this, the facility also allows a passenger to find nearby necessities, access the internet for information about the city, spot nearby markets, locate places to visit, enquire about the weather or listen to music. Interestingly, those who are running low on phone battery can also charge their mobile phones at the help kiosk.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI airport), Sanjay Bhatia who was quoted in the report, over the last five months the kiosk saw five to seven users on an average every day. He further stated that in order to cater to domestic passengers, the Delhi Police have decided to extend the help kiosk facility at Terminal 1D and Terminal 2.

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik was quoted in the report saying that people can also report a cyber crime at these kiosks. To make it an interactive panel, a police officer is also deputed at the kiosk, round the clock, he said. A first-of-its-kind initiative at any Indian airport, the “e-cop” service is available 24X7.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. Airlines Aviation
  4. Delhi IGI airport to soon get “e-cop” kiosks at Terminal 1D and T2; here’s what it means for passengers
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition