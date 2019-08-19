Delhi IGI airport Terminal 2 gets Express check-in facility! Flyers can head straight to boarding area

A dedicated space at the terminal entry point of departure level for the new express check-in facility has been earmarked by the Delhi Airport authority.

Delhi IGI airport Terminal 2 gets Express check-in facility! Flying out of the Delhi IGI airport’s Terminal 2? Now, you can walk straight to the boarding area if you are carrying only hand baggage! Passengers flying out from Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) can now enjoy faster as well as seamless ‘straight-to-security’ services. Domestic flyers travelling with hand-baggage from Delhi Airport’s (DEL) Terminal 2 now have the option to reach the boarding area without standing in the check-in area. The express security check-in facility at T2 has been introduced by GMR-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).

How does Delhi Airport T2’s Express check-in facility work?

A dedicated space at the terminal entry point of departure level for the new express check-in facility has been earmarked by the Delhi Airport authority. With the implementation of the new facility, the pre-embarkation security check would happen immediately after the terminal’s entry gate. The domestic passengers travelling with hand-baggage will have the option to print their boarding pass from the newly installed ‘self-service kiosks’. They can also do the Web Check-in located at the departures forecourt area outside the terminal building. After that, they will be allowed to enter the Express Security Check lane without getting into the check-in area and go straight towards the boarding area.

The new facility will help airlines to improve their on-time performance (OTP) as well as provide hassle-free check-in to flyers travelling within India, DIAL said in a statement. One of the primary purposes behind introducing the facility, was to reduce the load on the main security check-in area. Passengers carrying only hand baggage are diverted towards Express Lane. According to DIAL, the move would ensure fast and seamless flow of the domestic passengers travelling without any check-in baggage.

The Terminal 2 of Delhi Airport handles as many as 45,000 domestic passengers daily. Out of which, over 13,000 passengers travel without any check-in baggage. This roughly makes 30 percent of the total domestic flyers. This move will also save passengers’ precious time before boarding the aircraft, DIAL stated.

The facility would be gradually extended to Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1 (T1) and Terminal 3 (T3). DIAL collaborated with CISF, which looks after the security of the Delhi Airport. CISF has played a vital role in supporting the implementation of this facility, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL, said.

This facility was first implemented at Hyderabad Airport (HYD) in August 2017. In fact, Hyderabad Airport was the first airport in India to provide such check-in facility for its domestic passengers with hand baggage only.