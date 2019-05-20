Delhi IGI airport, India’s busiest, records lowest passenger growth; here’s why

Delhi IGI airport: The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi, which was declared the busiest in the country, last financial year has recorded the lowest growth rate in terms of passengers since 2012-13. According to an HT report, as per the data shared by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), in 2018-19, IGI Airport handled 69.23 million passengers, 5.4% more than the previous year. Before the last financial year, a consistent double-digit growth rate was maintained by the airport. In the financial year 2017-18, the passenger traffic handled by the airport grew 13.8%, in FY 2016-17, it was 19.2%; in FY 2015-16, it was 18.1% and in the year 2014-15, it was 11.1%. A few days ago, data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) revealed that the industry witnessed the lowest passenger growth rate since June 2014 in the month of March this year. According to an airport official, this is a sign of various factors impacting the aviation sector. Moreover, shutting down of Jet Airways as well as Sri Lanka attack will further dent the sector, he added. According to the report, shutdown of Jet Airways, cancellation of flights by Indigo in the month of February and March due to shortage of pilots, tensions between India-Pakistan, forcing airlines to divert their flights, grounding of SpiceJet's Boeing Max 737s as well as Air India's two dozen aircraft in two months impacted the industry. With a growth of just 0.14% air travellers in March, the growth rate of flyers continued going down from January onwards when for the first time it hit the single digit mark. According to industry experts, the capacity has gone down significantly due to various factors leading to fare hike. Last month it was reported that nearly 80,000 passengers had their flights cancelled in February, the highest ever, due to the grounding of Jet Airways planes and curtailing of its schedule by IndiGo, the largest airline of the country by market share. The number increased to 2.72 lakh in the month of March. In 2017, the IGI Airport made it to the list of the world's top 20 busiest airports. Also, an internal report of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) stated that the compound annual growth rate of Delhi Airport of four years is fastest among the world\u2019s busiest airport handling 40 million passengers annually.