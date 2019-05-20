Delhi IGI airport, India’s busiest, records lowest passenger growth; here’s why

By: |
Published: May 20, 2019 4:31:52 PM

A few days ago, data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) revealed that the industry witnessed the lowest passenger growth rate since June 2014 in the month of March this year.

Delhi AirportThe Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi has recorded the lowest growth rate in terms of passengers since 2012-13.

Delhi IGI airport: The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi, which was declared the busiest in the country, last financial year has recorded the lowest growth rate in terms of passengers since 2012-13. According to an HT report, as per the data shared by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), in 2018-19, IGI Airport handled 69.23 million passengers, 5.4% more than the previous year. Before the last financial year, a consistent double-digit growth rate was maintained by the airport. In the financial year 2017-18, the passenger traffic handled by the airport grew 13.8%, in FY 2016-17, it was 19.2%; in FY 2015-16, it was 18.1% and in the year 2014-15, it was 11.1%.

A few days ago, data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) revealed that the industry witnessed the lowest passenger growth rate since June 2014 in the month of March this year. According to an airport official, this is a sign of various factors impacting the aviation sector. Moreover, shutting down of Jet Airways as well as Sri Lanka attack will further dent the sector, he added.

According to the report, shutdown of Jet Airways, cancellation of flights by Indigo in the month of February and March due to shortage of pilots, tensions between India-Pakistan, forcing airlines to divert their flights, grounding of SpiceJet’s Boeing Max 737s as well as Air India’s two dozen aircraft in two months impacted the industry.

With a growth of just 0.14% air travellers in March, the growth rate of flyers continued going down from January onwards when for the first time it hit the single digit mark. According to industry experts, the capacity has gone down significantly due to various factors leading to fare hike.

Last month it was reported that nearly 80,000 passengers had their flights cancelled in February, the highest ever, due to the grounding of Jet Airways planes and curtailing of its schedule by IndiGo, the largest airline of the country by market share. The number increased to 2.72 lakh in the month of March.

In 2017, the IGI Airport made it to the list of the world’s top 20 busiest airports. Also, an internal report of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) stated that the compound annual growth rate of Delhi Airport of four years is fastest among the world’s busiest airport handling 40 million passengers annually.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. Airlines Aviation
  4. Delhi IGI airport, India’s busiest, records lowest passenger growth; here’s why
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition