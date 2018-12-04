Delhi flyers note this good news! From February 2019, you can catch a flight from Hindon airbase

By: | Published: December 4, 2018 3:25 PM

The development work for Hindon civil enclave will be completed by mid-February in 2019. The first set of flights awarded for Hindon under the government’s subsidised regional connectivity scheme (RCS) will take off from there.

HINDONThe civil terminal at the IAF (Indian Air Force) base will be ready by mid-February and the first set of flights awarded for Hindon

A new airport for Delhi-NCR? From February 2019, air passengers will be able to fly from Hindon Air Force Station near Delhi to places like Pithoragarh, Jaisalmer, Gorakhpur, Allahabad and Kannur. According to a ToI report, the civil terminal at the IAF (Indian Air Force) base will be ready by mid-February and the first set of flights awarded for Hindon under the government’s subsidised regional connectivity scheme (RCS) will take off from there. The Air Force Station Hindon (Hindon AFS) (also Hindan) is an IAF base under the Western Air Command (WAC). It is the biggest and largest air base in Asia and ranks 8th in the world. Its location is near Loni Ghaziabad in the state of Uttar Pradesh in the National Capital Region (NCR) on the outskirts of Delhi, close to the Hindan River.

The report quoted AAI chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra saying that the development work for Hindon civil enclave will be completed by mid-February in 2019. Operating new flights from Hindon is unlikely to have any bearing on the slots at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport. Since IGI does not have any free slots, it was not able to accommodate new RCS flights. Hindon will handle these flights till IGI airport’s expansion work of the fourth runway and a bigger Terminal 1 is completed in three to four years.

AAI is constructing a civil terminal at Hindon station in an area of 3,500 square metres at a cost of Rs 45.2 crore. The terminal will have a peak capacity for handling 300 passengers per hour (150 departing and as many arriving). It will have facilities like check-in concourse, security hold area, baggage handling system and commercial outlets.

The Air Traffic Control (ATC) for the regional flights operating from here will be provided by the IAF ATC at Hindon. Apart from having the new RCS flights from Hindon, AAI is also planning to shift small private jets with less than 80 seats, which currently fly to and from IGI airport, to the new terminal and free up some slots in Delhi for scheduled flights.

Routes of the first set of flights from Hindon:

According to AAI, the first set of flights from Hindon, under “Ude desk ka aam nagrik” (UDAN)-II RCS scheme, will include the routes undertaken by the low cost carriers, such as Lucknow-Hindon-Kolkata-Jorhat; Hindon-Bhopal-Ozar (Nashik); HindonJaisalmer-Udaipur; Hindon-Gorakhpur-Allahabad; Hindon-Allahabad-Kolkata; Hindon-Kannur; Ozar (Nashik)-Hindon and Tirupati-Hubli-Hindon. Most of these new flights will be operated by IndiGo Airlines and a couple of small and new players.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. Airlines Aviation
  4. Delhi flyers note this good news! From February 2019, you can catch a flight from Hindon airbase
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition