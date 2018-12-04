Delhi flyers note this good news! From February 2019, you can catch a flight from Hindon airbase

The civil terminal at the IAF (Indian Air Force) base will be ready by mid-February and the first set of flights awarded for Hindon

A new airport for Delhi-NCR? From February 2019, air passengers will be able to fly from Hindon Air Force Station near Delhi to places like Pithoragarh, Jaisalmer, Gorakhpur, Allahabad and Kannur. According to a ToI report, the civil terminal at the IAF (Indian Air Force) base will be ready by mid-February and the first set of flights awarded for Hindon under the government’s subsidised regional connectivity scheme (RCS) will take off from there. The Air Force Station Hindon (Hindon AFS) (also Hindan) is an IAF base under the Western Air Command (WAC). It is the biggest and largest air base in Asia and ranks 8th in the world. Its location is near Loni Ghaziabad in the state of Uttar Pradesh in the National Capital Region (NCR) on the outskirts of Delhi, close to the Hindan River.

The report quoted AAI chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra saying that the development work for Hindon civil enclave will be completed by mid-February in 2019. Operating new flights from Hindon is unlikely to have any bearing on the slots at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport. Since IGI does not have any free slots, it was not able to accommodate new RCS flights. Hindon will handle these flights till IGI airport’s expansion work of the fourth runway and a bigger Terminal 1 is completed in three to four years.

AAI is constructing a civil terminal at Hindon station in an area of 3,500 square metres at a cost of Rs 45.2 crore. The terminal will have a peak capacity for handling 300 passengers per hour (150 departing and as many arriving). It will have facilities like check-in concourse, security hold area, baggage handling system and commercial outlets.

The Air Traffic Control (ATC) for the regional flights operating from here will be provided by the IAF ATC at Hindon. Apart from having the new RCS flights from Hindon, AAI is also planning to shift small private jets with less than 80 seats, which currently fly to and from IGI airport, to the new terminal and free up some slots in Delhi for scheduled flights.

Routes of the first set of flights from Hindon:

According to AAI, the first set of flights from Hindon, under “Ude desk ka aam nagrik” (UDAN)-II RCS scheme, will include the routes undertaken by the low cost carriers, such as Lucknow-Hindon-Kolkata-Jorhat; Hindon-Bhopal-Ozar (Nashik); HindonJaisalmer-Udaipur; Hindon-Gorakhpur-Allahabad; Hindon-Allahabad-Kolkata; Hindon-Kannur; Ozar (Nashik)-Hindon and Tirupati-Hubli-Hindon. Most of these new flights will be operated by IndiGo Airlines and a couple of small and new players.