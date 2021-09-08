Delhi Airport’s elevated taxiway to be ready by end of 2022; How will it benefit

The elevated eastern cross taxiway would be ready by the end of 2022.

Delhi airport’s elevated taxiway to be ready by end of next year! Nearly 60 per cent of Indira Gandhi International Airport’s elevated eastern cross taxiway (ECT) has already been constructed so far. The elevated eastern cross taxiway would be ready by the end of 2022, according to a statement issued by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Wednesday. The airport operator mentioned that once the eastern cross taxiway is commissioned, the aircraft taxiing distance will go down drastically from 9 Kilometres to just 2 Kilometres as it will taxi along the taxiway parallel to runway 11/29 as well as use the eastern cross taxiway to take a straight path to Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1 (T-1) or vice-versa, a PTI report said.

The statement issued by DIAL said at present, after landing at runway 29/11 or to take off from this runway of Delhi Airport, an aircraft has to cover a distance of approximately 9 Kilometres. It further stated that during this period, flyers have to remain inside the plane. The elevated ECT of Delhi Airport will also help airlines to save about 350 kg of fuel every time an aircraft uses the taxiing route provided by the eastern cross taxiway from runway 29/11 to T- 1 as well as vice-versa, said DIAL, which is led by GMR group. According to the airport operator, this would result in reduction of approximately 1,114 kg emissions of carbon dioxide for each aircraft taxiing along this route.

The ECT is estimated to reduce emission of about 55,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide from aircraft annually, the DIAL mentioned in its statement. As part of the IGI Airport expansion project, the Delhi International Airport Limited is carrying out integration of the departure and arrival terminals of T- 1, construction of new T- 1 Apron, 2.1 kilometre long dual elevated ECT as well as T3 modification works, it added.