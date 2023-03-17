Delhi airport wins big at Skytrax World Airport Awards! Find out which other Indian airports made it to the list

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) popularly known as the Delhi airport has been recognised as the best airport in South Asia and India by transport rating organisation Skytrax. Hyderabad Airport won awards as the Best Regional Airport in India & South Asia and for the Best Airport Staff in India & South Asia. Both the airport authorities received awards at an event held at Passenger Terminal EXPO in Amsterdam on March 15th, 2023.
IGIA in Delhi is the largest airport in the country. It is operated by a consortium led by GMR Airports. According to a release, the Delhi airport was regarded as the only Indian facility to feature in the top 50 airports globally since 2020. It has also moved up to the 36th position this year from 37th in 2022 in the World’s Top Airport Ranking.
The CEO of Delhi International Airport, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said, This acclamation by Skytrax reinforces DIAL’s commitment to constantly work towards bettering passenger experience while developing sustainable and environment-friendly infrastructure at Delhi Airport.”
The Hyderabad International Airport named after Former Prime Minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi is the largest airport in India by area. It is owned and operated by GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), a public–private consortium. It is also the fourth busiest airport in India by passenger traffic.
Pradeep Panicker, CEO-GHIAL said, “This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our airport staff, stakeholders and partners working at Hyderabad Airport, who have worked relentlessly to deliver world-class services to our passengers. This recognition motivates us to continue to innovate and further improve the airport experiences and reinforce our commitment to provide a safe and seamless experience for all.”
The annual Skytrax World Airport awards recognize the world’s best airports based on their customer satisfaction surveys. The survey was conducted from August 2022 until February 2023.
Here are the other top gainers
- Singapore Changi Airport has been named the World’s Best Airport in 2023 by Skytrax. Changi Airport also won awards for the World’s Best Airport Dining and World’s Best Airport Leisure Amenities.
- Hamad International Airport in the State of Qatar, Tokyo International Airport (Haneda) in Japan, Incheon International Airport in South Korea, and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport in France secured 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5thrank respectively.
- Tokyo Haneda Airport, Won awards as the World’s Cleanest Airport, the World’s Best Domestic Airport and the Best Airport PRM & Accessible Facilities. It is also ranked 3rd in World’s Best Airport category.
- Seoul’s Incheon Airport ranked No 4 globally, won awards for the World’s Best Airport Staff Service, the World’s Best Airport Immigration Processing, and Best Airport Staff in Asia.
- Paris CDG Airport was named the Best Airport in Europe, with Munich Airport winning the Best Airport Staff Service in Europe award, as well as the Best Airport in Central Europe.
- Zurich Airport became the World’s Best Airport Security Processing award, and Bahrain International Airport took top honours with the award for the World’s Best Airport Baggage Delivery.
- Helsinki Airport was a repeat winner of the Best Airport in Northern Europe award.
- Istanbul Airport won awards for the Most Family Friendly Airport and the Best Airport in Southern Europe.
- Bahrain International Airport received two awards, as the World’s Best Airport for Baggage Delivery and for the Best Airport Staff in Middle East