Delhi Airport Update: New arrival terminal at IGIA’s T1 to be operational from today

Delhi Airport Update: The newly-constructed state-of-the-art arrival terminal at T1 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport will be operational from Thursday. The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), has three terminals- T1, T2 and T3. The new arrival facility at Delhi Airport will receive passengers from IndiGo airline’s flight from Goa, 6E-6532. With the new arrival hall’s opening, the entire arrival operations of Delhi Airport’s T1 will shift from the existing facility to the new one, according to a PTI report. At present, the airlines- IndiGo and SpiceJet operate flights from T1.

However, departure operations will continue from the existing terminal, and will eventually be integrated with the new arrivals hall following the completion of the expansion works. The new arrival terminal, developed by DIAL, is part of IGIA’s ongoing phase 3A expansion project. According to DIAL, the facility would offer a distinctive experience with a contemporary zone for ‘meet and greet’, plush forecourt area, including landscaping as well as kiosks for food and beverage, retail and expanded parking space for cars.

According to the airport operator, on the city side, the pickup lanes outside the arrival terminal have been realigned as well as widened with three extra lanes, taking the total number of lanes to 11. This arrangement will ease traffic congestion and drastically improve passenger experience and convenience during pickup, it said. In line with the airport operator’s green initiatives, the terminal has been built as a green building, keeping in view the globally renowned LEED green building standards. LEED offers a framework for efficient, healthy, carbon and cost-saving green buildings. As part of it, the airport operator has used the daylight concept in the terminal building, which will minimize the consumption of electricity, as, during the day, there will be ample natural light.