Delhi Airport Update: Expansion work of arrival terminal at T1 complete; ready for operations, says DIAL

The work has been carried out as part of expansion plans and once the entire expansion work is complete, the total terminal capacity of the airport and airside capacity will increase to 100 million and 140 million, respectively.

Delhi Airport Update: On Monday, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport operator DIAL (Delhi International Airport Limited) said that it has completed the expansion work of the arrival terminal at T1 and it is now ready for operations. The work has been carried out as part of expansion plans and once the entire expansion work is complete, the total terminal capacity of the airport and airside capacity will increase to 100 million and 140 million, respectively, according to a PTI report. At present, the terminal capacity of IGI Airport is 60 million and the airside capacity is 100 million. The Delhi Airport has three operational terminals- T 1, T 2 and T 3.

According to GMR Group Dy Managing Director I Prabhakara Rao, now the current domestic arrival operations will move to the newly constructed arrival terminal, which would enable the airport operator to take up the demolition of the existing terminal of arrival, T1C. He said, the building was the need of the hour and it will help in enhancing the operational efficiency of the airport. Currently, IndiGo and SpiceJet airlines have their domestic operations from Terminal 1. Once completed, the new Terminal 1 would have integrated arrival and departure terminals, a pier building comprising 22 contact stands, and a new node building housing retail as well as F&B outlets.

According to the report, T 1’s new arrival terminal has a huge space between baggage belts for ease of movement as well as a state-of-the-art meet and greet gallery, among other facilities. The terminal is expected to offer a distinctive experience to flyers. It further mentioned expansion projects under Phase 3A will help IGI airport to become future-ready, as the terminal capacity of Delhi Airport will increase to 100 MPPA while airside capacity will rise to 140 MPPA.

As part of the overall development plan under Phase 3A, DIAL will develop the IGI airport’s fourth runway, dual elevated Eastern Cross Taxiways to link the northern and southern airfields, landside developments for connectivity and circulation improvements as well as modification works of T 3, among others.