Delhi Airport Update: DIAL, IIT-Delhi sign agreement to improve operational efficiency at IGI Airport

The analytics will benefit the airport operator in improvising its allocation of resources in response to dynamically changing passenger loads at the Delhi airport.

The operator of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport- Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has signed an agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi in a bid to enhance the experience of flyers as well as operational efficiency at its terminals by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) – based predictive analytics. The analytics will benefit the airport operator in improvising its allocation of resources in response to dynamically changing passenger loads at the Delhi airport, according to a PTI report. Also, it will help in better understanding of passenger preferences and enable Delhi International Airport Limited to design customised services for them.

According to the report, a team from IIT Delhi will carry out AI-based predictive analytics on identified areas of improvement as well as come up with next-level innovative solutions. The agreement, signed between DIAL and IIT – Delhi on 21 February 2022, will remain in force for a period of five years, the report added.

A few days ago, the newly-constructed state-of-the-art arrival terminal at T1 of the Delhi Airport was made operational. The IGIA has three terminals- T1, T2 and T3. With the opening of this new arrival hall, the entire arrival operations of T1 of the IGI Airport shifted from the existing facility to the new one. The airlines- IndiGo and SpiceJet currently operate flight services from T1.

However, the departure operations are being continued from the existing terminal, and eventually, it will be integrated with the new arrivals hall after the overall completion of the expansion works. Developed by Delhi International Airport Limited, the new arrival terminal, is part of the airport’s ongoing phase 3A expansion project. According to the airport operator, the facility would offer a distinctive experience with a contemporary zone for ‘meet and greet’, including landscaping and kiosks for food and beverage, retail, plush forecourt area as well as expanded parking space for cars.