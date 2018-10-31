Delhi airport to witness Rs 9,000-crore investment to increase capacity

Delhi International Airport (DIAL) will invest `9,000 crore by 2022 to boost the national capital’s airport capacity to 100 million passengers per annum (mppa), a senior company executive said.

 

The Indira Gandhi international airport, which has a terminal capacity of 75 mppa, handled 66 mppa in 2017-18.

I Prabhakar Rao, executive director, GMR Airports, said the expansion of T1 and T3 terminals will be carried out besides adding new taxiways in the next three years.

The IGI airport is operated by DIAL, a joint venture between GMR Group, Germany’s Fraport and state-owned Airport Authority of India.  “The expansion work will be carried out on both air and terminal sides. A fourth runway will also come up by 2022. The construction work is likely to start from February next year,” Rao told reporters.
He, however, refused to divulge details about the funds raising plan to carry out the expansion work.
“A large portion of it has to be borrowed,” he added.

DIAL, a unit of GMR Infra, reported 93.5% dip in profit at Rs 38 crore for FY18 as compared to Rs 586 crore a year ago. The tariffs at the IGI airport are up for renewal from April next year.

Levies such as user development charges, passenger service fee, parking and landing charges for aircraft are likely to witness a rise with the proposed construction work. Meanwhile, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu released two books — The Economic Impact report of Delhi airport and a coffee table book on the 10-year journey of the facility.

