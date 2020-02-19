Boarding flights from Delhi IGI Airport? Know this important update to avoid missing flights

DIAL has issued a traffic plan for flyers after getting necessary approval from the Delhi Traffic Police.

Delhi Airport traffic, route map, travel advisory: Flyers travelling to Delhi Airport must take in account an extra 10 to 15 minutes of travel to avoid the unwanted situation of missing flights! A link road connecting the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to National Highway (NH) 8 has been shut down from February 19 onwards for a period of over a year in order to construct the Eastern Cross Taxiway (ECT), under the mega Phase 3A expansion plan of Delhi Airport (DEL). However, for the convenience of domestic and international passengers, a six-lane dual carriage road connecting Rangpuri on NH 8 and the IGIA has been built by GMR-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), according to a statement issued by DIAL.

DIAL has issued a traffic plan for flyers after getting necessary approval from the Delhi Traffic Police. As per the plan, the traffic coming from Rangpuri roundabout side has been diverted to the Central Spine Road. The Central Spine Road connects Delhi Airport Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 from Mahipalpur. A Radisson Bypass Road has also been built to ensure hassle-free traffic movement for passengers coming from Dwarka, Shiva Murti and Gurgaon going towards IGI Terminal 2 and Terminal 3.

The newly built diversion road towards the already existing Radisson Road or Rangpuri for Delhi Airport Terminal 3 is a 6-lane dual carriageway road. Passengers coming from Rangpuri or Gurgaon towards Delhi Airport Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 can use the signal-free western carriageway. This starts from NHAI Toll Plaza near Mahipalpur roundabout. The diversion road merges with the Central Spine road at around 480m from the existing T-junction, located opposite to Aerocity Metro station. Traffic coming from Delhi Airport Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 and going towards Gurgaon or Rangpuri can use the eastern carriageway of the diversion road.

Delhi Airport route map:

Once you traverse from Delhi Airport T2 and T3, you need to take right turn on Central Spine road through a signalized junction to the diversion road. This road will take you southward and meets the existing Radisson Road opposite to NHAI Toll Plaza near Mahipalpur roundabout.

For the convenience of flyers, signages have placed by DIAL at strategic locations indicating the diversion. DIAL has claimed that the diversion won’t have any ‘significant impact’ on travelling time for flyers. However, DIAL has advised flyers to keep 10-15 minutes of extra while travelling Delhi airport to avoid the unwanted situation of missing flights.