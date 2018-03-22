Delhi Airport T2 to become fully operational; how DIAL is helping passengers understand shift from T1 to T2

In order to ensure that passengers do not miss their flight, shuttle bus services will be provided to carry passengers from one terminal to another.

In order to assist air passengers to reach Terminal 2 or T2 of Indira Gandhi International Airport without any inconvenience, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has started taking necessary steps, according to a ToI report. The T2 terminal of IGI airport is going to become fully functional March 25 onwards. In order to inform air passengers about the new change, large hoardings have been set up on the roads, which lead to all three terminals. Also, on the Airport Express line, announcements regarding the move are being made. The report also stated that in order to assist air passengers towards T2, DIAL will also put at least 150 display boards and banners with signage. In order to ensure that passengers do not miss their flight, shuttle bus services will be provided to carry passengers from one terminal to another.

Till the expansion of T1, T2 will be used by GoAir, IndiGo and SpiceJet on a temporary basis. The airline GoAir has already been moved to T2, and now the other two airlines- IndiGo and Spicejet will start partial functioning from this terminal. Terminal 1 is 7 km away from Terminal 2, while Terminal 3 is just 500 m away from Terminal 2. Also, to assist air passengers based on their flight ticket, special staff will be deployed. In order to inform air passengers about the change in terminal in advance, DIAL is also working closely with the airlines.

The operations in T2 of IGI airport started last year October onwards. Earlier DIAL claimed that the terminal has all the facilities of world-class terminal. However, the terminal does not allow international operations. From the month of October, last year, GoAir flights have been shifted to this terminal. Previously, flights of GoAir airlines used to arrive at T1 C and the flights used to depart from T1 D. Just like Terminal 1, Terminal 2 have also been decorated with artwork installations in order to reflect the culture of our country. Also, Terminal 2 was designed in order to handle around 12 million passengers per annum. Earlier, DIAL said that Terminal 2 is capable of handling as many as 15 million passengers per annum.