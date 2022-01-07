Delhi Airport: No loss or damage to luggage! Terminal-1 installs high speed baggage handling system; details

The ICS will operate at a speed of 2.1 metres per second and it can sort up to 6,000 bags per hour.

Delhi Airport Update: The Indira Gandhi International Airport has been installing an integrated cart system (ICS) at its Terminal 1 or T 1 for baggage handling. The ICS is said to have high speed, high capacity and more reliability. According to Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), the radio frequency identification (RFID) enabled new hi-tech system ensures error-less sorting of baggage. The ICS will operate at a speed of 2.1 metres per second and it can sort up to 6,000 bags per hour. The existing conveyor system at the airport i.e., the traditional belt system functions at a speed of 0.5 metres per second, a PTI report said.

According to DIAL, each baggage stays entirely within the confines of its carrier tray throughout the process of transportation – from check-in islands to baggage make-up area. This drastically reduces the risk of loss and damage to baggage as well as disruption to the system, due to the strap or other baggage related causes, it added. The airport operator also further stated that the highly automated and complex system of the ICS also enhances the experience of passengers by making sure that the right baggage reaches the right flight safely and seamlessly, soon after an air passenger hands over the baggage.

A few days ago, DIAL had finished the refurbishing work on the 09/27 runway at the IGI airport as well as handed over the facility to ATC for commercial operations last month. It will now help in reducing the runway operations time. The newly rehabilitated runway complies with the Category I Instrument Landing System. This assists pilots during an aircraft’s landing in low visibility conditions. The rehabilitation work of IGI Airport’s runway 09/27 (first runway) was undertaken by Delhi International Airport Limited as part of the Phase 3A expansion project of the Delhi Airport.