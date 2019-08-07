Delhi Airport is expanding! IGI airport to have 4 runways, facial recognition, self-baggage drop; top 10 facts

Once this expansion project culminates, Delhi Airport would become the first airport in India to have four runway

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport is expanding – with more flights, better passenger services convenience and seamless connectivity! India’s busiest airport, the IGI airport, in the national capital will be made future-ready soon, according to the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL). With an additional runway, more state-of-the-art facilities, and enhanced passenger handling capacity, the upgradation process of Delhi International Airport (DEL) will be completed by June 2022, DIAL has said.

Delhi IGI Airport expansion: Top facts passengers should know

1. DIAL, that runs the Delhi Airport, has exuded confidence that passenger handling capacity will go up to 100 million passengers per annum (MPPA) by 2022. It said that once the project is completed airside handling capacity would go up to handle 140 MPPA. To simply put things, DIAL has stated that in the future, the Delhi airport would be able to handle 140 million passengers per annum. In 2018, Delhi Airport handled 69.8 MPPA, as per official data released by DIAL.

2. The development works would be carried out as part of Phase 3A. The Arrival and Departure terminals of Delhi Airport would be integrated under a single roof. This will form the new integrated Terminal 1. Along with this, there will be an increase in security screening systems and baggage handling. Once the project is completed, the total area of Terminal 1 will be 192,985 sqm from the existing 64,140 sqm. Following the integration of the two aforementioned terminals, passenger handling capacity would go up from 20 MPPA to 40 MPPA.

3. The integrated terminal would offer several passenger-friendly facilities. These are Self Baggage Drop (SBD) kiosks, Facial Recognition, Automated Tray Retrieval System (ATRS), and Common Usage Self Service (CUSS). These facilities driven by advanced technologies would ensure that there will be less long queues and will ease the flow of passengers.

4. There will be a new T1 Apron, fourth runway, dual elevated Eastern Cross Taxiways (ECT). Landside developments for circulation and connectivity improvements and T3 modification works would also be carried out.

5. On the Landside, a flyover would be constructed at Aero city metro station junction. This will reduce travel time from T1 to T3. Apart from this, the Central Spine Road would be widened from 8 lanes to 12 lanes. A realignment of a section of the Radisson Road to the tune of 1 km, with an underpass would be done.

6. There would be additional lanes to Terminal Departure ramp as well as the Arrival Forecourt. A dedicated corridor for cargo movement in and out of the airport will be constructed. A flyover close to NH8 will be constructed. This would segregate the heavy vehicle movement from passenger vehicles.

7. Once this expansion project culminates, Delhi Airport would become the first airport in India to have four runways as well as dual ECT.

8. As per the plan, the entire T1 Apron would be demolished. Subsequently, an expanded apron would be constructed to provide higher capacity layout with 82 Code C stands. This will include 22 Contact Stands and 8 MARS stand. These will cater to the increased Air Traffic Movements (ATMs).

9. The new T1 Apron will also be equipped with latest technological facilities such as Ground Power Units, Pre-conditioned Air, Visual Docking Guidance System, Fuel Hydrant System etc.

10. Following the project, the International transfer area of Terminal 3 will increase. A 7th check-in island is being added in T3 with associated Baggage Handling Systems and 2 Arrival Carousels. For passengers’ facility, the IT systems of the entire Baggage Handling System of T3 are being upgraded. With all these enhancements, the passenger throughout of T3 would go up from 34 MPPA to 45 MPPA. Engineering firm, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has been entrusted with the entire project of Phase 3A.