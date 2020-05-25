Delhi IGI airport opens for domestic flights! Flyers note these 10 points before departure and arrival

For arriving flyers, Delhi Airport authority has put up social distance marking at aerobridges, lifts, travellators, etc. Reuters image

Coronavirus COVID 19 Lockdown 4.0 travel guidelines from Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) in Delhi: With domestic air travel operations in India resuming on Monday, passengers have been asked to follow certain instructions after reaching their destination and while boarding flights. For those who will be boarding flights from Delhi or arriving at the Delhi Airport, a set of protocols needs to be followed as prescribed by the government. GMR-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has also issued guidelines for flyers boarding and landing at the IGI airport.

1. All flyers have to download the Aarogya Setu App on their phones, prior to reaching the IGI airport/at the forecourt itself. DIAL has made provisions for designated gates to airlines to enter into the terminal building. All passengers are required to undergo ‘thermal scanning’, as per a statement by Delhi Airport Authority.

2. At Terminal 3 of IGI Airport, check-in islands have been aligned to ensure the smooth flow of passengers from forecourt into check-in to security. Delhi Airport Authority has exhorted flyers to do web check-in or use self-service facilities. These are — self-check-in facility, self-bag tag facility, scan, and fly, etc.

3. After the Security check, flyers are allowed to access the security hold area (SHA) where they can go to food court, lounges, and retail shops. Social distance marking has been put in food courts, lifts, seating etc.

4. DIAL has encouraged flyers to download HOI app. HOI app is a dedicated AI-enabled app for Delhi and Hyderabad airports, for contact-less commerce. It can also be used for contact-less food ordering.

5. At the boarding gate, seating arrangement with the marking of chairs for non-usage has been made to ensure social distancing. Queue managers would be deployed for boarding and bussing gates, DIAL said in a statement.

6. For arriving flyers, Delhi Airport authority has put up social distance marking at aerobridges, lifts, travellators, etc. Flyers are being provided with hand sanitizers at the exit of passenger bridges or bus gate arrival. Visitors are not allowed to enter the terminal to receive arriving flyers.

7. At every arrival gate of IGI Airport, a Delhi government medical team, comprising of two-six persons, will be present. All air passengers will have to undergo thermal screening and those who display COVID-19 symptoms will be taken for testing or quarantine. To know if a passenger is a suspected case of COVID-19, the evaluation will be carried out by medical authorities, as per IE report.

8. In case, a passenger displays novel coronavirus symptoms before boarding, he/she will not be allowed on the flight. If a passenger develops symptoms en route, the flight crew will notify the airport authorities and once the aircraft lands, medical officials will take over. If symptoms are severe, the passenger will be either sent to a COVID care centre or home and be asked to take a medical test for novel coronavirus. According to officials quoted in the report, since domestic flights are short, the possibility of this happening is low as anyone developing symptoms in such a short span of time is unlikely.

9. On landing in Delhi, the government will not send the passengers to quarantine, while in Noida, a decision is awaited from the Uttar Pradesh government. Although for all those coming to Gurgaon from any other part of India, quarantine is necessary, however, according to officials, passengers can either go for home quarantine or choose a quarantine facility arranged by the government, which includes both free and paid facilities.

10. Since borders between Delhi and the NCR regions are currently sealed, only those with a valid flight ticket will be permitted in Noida, either in a cab or a private vehicle. Those who are going to the IGI airport from Gurgaon will only have to present their flight ticket at the border. However, an e-pass is mandatory for those who want to enter Gurgaon. If a passenger has to go from the airport to Gurgaon and is asymptomatic, he/she will have to quarantine at home. However, quarantine for 14 days is mandatory for any person returning to Gurgaon from other parts of the nation.