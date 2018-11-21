Delhi Airport charges raised seven times – What consumers need to know

A new runway and taxiways will be built at the IGI airport, which has a capacity to handle 70 million passengers per year, apart from expansion of Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 buildings.

Delhi airport charges have been increased seven times to a flat Rs 77 for each departing domestic and international passenger, starting next month. Currently, domestic flyers pay Rs 10 each for departing from the IGI airport while an international traveller has to shell out Rs 45 as user development fee (UDF).

GMR Infra-run Delhi International Airport (DIAL) had sought a hike in UDF on the ground that the current tariffs were below the base airport charge set out in the government agreement. Airport Economic Regulatory of Authority of India (AERA) gave its nod to DIAL’s proposal.

“Concession granted to DIAL has recognized and confirmed DIAL’s contractual right to Base Airport Charges (BAC) + 10% of BAC in any year of the Concession Term which acts as minimum floor tariff. Accordingly, AERA allowed the rates equivalent to BAC+10% of BAC effective from 1st December 2018,” GMR Infrastructure Ltd said in a BSE filing.

The airport charges were slashed 90% by the airport regulator for 2014-19 period which were implemented after the supreme court order in July 2017. The Delhi airport tariff are up for renewal from April next year.

The charges are expected to rise again as DIAL has capital expenditure plans between 2019 and 2024 control period. A new runway and taxiways will be built at the IGI airport, which has a capacity to handle 70 million passengers per year, apart from expansion of Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 buildings. Shares of GMR Infra on Tuesday ended 1.2% down at Rs 16.25.