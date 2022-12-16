Delhi airport chaos: Airline companies ask travellers to reach the terminal 3.5 hours before departure, says DIAL

Amid complaints of long queues, overcrowded lounges, cafeteria, and chaotic security check-ins, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said the airline operators and not the airport authority have asked passengers to reach airports 3.5 hours ahead of their scheduled flight departure.

DIAL Deputy MD informed ANI that airline companies asked travellers to come over three and a half hours before flights from various terminals of the Delhi airport for their convenience, on Monday.

Rao further affirmed that the airport can address the congestion issues within a month. However, he noted that the sudden increase in the number of passengers and bags has caused the situation to get worse.

The airlines have blamed the authorities for not addressing the issue of congestion at the Delhi airport. In response to the issue, Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Union Minister of Aviation, inspected the airport and directed the stakeholders of the airport to work together to address the congestion issues.

Airlines like Indigo, and Air India had asked passengers to reach Delhi airport at least 3.5 hours prior to departures for domestic flights while Vistara had asked its passengers to arrive at least three hours prior to departure for both domestic and international flights.

According to Rao, the airport has increased the number of screening machines from 13 to 20 and has added real-time data machines at entry gates to accommodate the increasing number of passengers. He also stated that the airport is working with the government to address the issue of congestion.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Home Affairs (MHA) chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday amid complaints of overcrowding and chaos at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi at Terminal 3.

Meanwhile, to control congestion, the authorities of the airport have also prepared an action plan that includes posting traffic marshals at the departure forecourt to avoid vehicular congestion. The establishment of more security personnel and the use of real-time data machines at the entry and exit gates are other changes made.

According to the officials, the airport has 18 entry gates for passengers and two for the crew. Two additional gates have also been opened to accommodate the increasing number of passengers.

In addition, the airport has also installed more X-ray machines in its domestic terminal. In order to help passengers retrieve their trays, additional manpower has been deployed in the area.