Delhi airport becomes transshipment hub, to soon export cargo from Bangladesh to Spain – Here’s why it is significant

Delhi airport is set to become a major international cargo hub of the world. It would serve as a transshipment center between the East and the Western countries. The airport is also performing as a transshipment hub to export cargo from Bangladesh to other countries.

The move comes after it received the necessary approval from the government on February 07, 2023, to serve as a transshipment hub between the neighboring country and other global destinations for the export of cargo materials.

The first batch of cargo which arrived at the Delhi airport on February 26, will leave for its destined location in Spain on Sunday (March 05, 2023).

Significance:-

The shipment of cargo via Delhi airport will cost manufacturers and suppliers significantly less as compared to other routes. The transshipment will also boost the economic growth of the country and helps in employment generation. The manufacturers and suppliers can ship various materials such as – ready-made garments (RMG), handlooms, footwear, leather products, jute products, and pharmaceuticals.

How cargo will reach India from Bangladesh?

The transshipment cargo from Dhaka will reach the national capital via the Indo-Bangla border at Benapole-Petrapol. At the Petrapol border, the cargo will have to go through all security checks. After getting the necessary clearance from the security officials, the manufacturers will be able to track their shipment throughout its journey – including its arrival at the Delhi airport, during security clearances, and final uploading of cargo on the aircraft for its destined location. DIAL, a subsidiary of GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd, has made a special truck docking facility and a dedicated X-ray area for the smooth transfer of cargo to their outbound locations.

About Delhi airport:-

Delhi airport is the largest cargo hub airport in the South Asia region. It has two integrated cargo terminals which handle a cargo capacity of 1.8 million metric tonnes annually. It can be scalable to 2.3 million metric tonnes.