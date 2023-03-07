Delhi Airport awarded ‘best and cleanest’! Is it really worthy of accolades?

An international grouping Airports Council International (ACI) has adjudged Delhi airport to be the best and cleanest airport in the Asia Pacific region. Operated by DIAL, the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has been conferred the award for Airport Service Quality (ASQ) best airport for 2022 in the category of around 40 Million Passengers Per Annum. It has also been named as the cleanest airport in the Asia Pacific region by the ACI,a non-profit organization of airport operators, reported PTI.

Is Delhi Airport really the best?

Well the public seems to think so. “The ASQ programme is the world’s leading airport customer experience measurement and benchmarking programme,” said DIAL and added that the recognition of the Delhi airport as the best and cleanest airport is based on inputs collected from travellers through surveys.

Meanwhile, Tiruchirappalli International Airport, Tamil Nadu, has been ranked as the best in the Asia Pacific region in the category of under 2 Million passengers by ACI, said the Airports Authority of India.

According to the report, the survey focussed on passenger’s airport experience that includes ease of finding a way, check-in, shopping, dining offerings, etc.