Data Monitor: The Ministry of Civil Aviation’s Vision 2040 released

By: | Published: January 28, 2019 12:40 AM

The Ministry of Civil Aviation’s Vision 2040 released last week envisages total air traffic reaching 1.1 bn by FY2040 from 187 mn in FY2018. As part of the policy, 75 airports are expected to be added to the existing base of 75 operational airports. This would be backed by a similar growth in airline fleets. MoCA also envisages a healthy 7.6% increase in air cargo throughout.

 

