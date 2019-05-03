Cyclone Fani: Air passengers take a note! Kolkata and Bhubaneshwar airports to remain shut; flights cancelled

Published: May 3, 2019 12:33:56 PM

The flight services have been cancelled in advance in order to avoid the inconvenience of air passengers and ensure safety of operations.

cyclone faniThe DGCA issued a statement to all airlines and operators, informing that due to the Cyclone Fani, following flights to/from have been cancelled.

Cyclone Fani: Air passengers, take a note! Due to the approaching severe cyclonic storm Fani, Kolkata airport, as well as Bhubaneswar airport, are being shut down. According to reports, the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, West Bengal will remain shut from 9:30 PM today till 6:00 PM Saturday as a precaution in view of the Cyclone Fani. On the other hand, the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha was closed at midnight. Also, flight services from both the cities, Kolkata and Bhubaneshwar have been cancelled. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a statement to all airlines and operators, informing that due to the Cyclone Fani, following flights to/from have been cancelled:

1) Bubaneshwar: Flight services from 12:01 AM on 3 May 2019 till 11:59 PM on 3 May 2019 have been cancelled.

2) Kolkata: Flight services from 9:30 PM on 3 May 2019 till 6:00 PM on 4 May 2019 have been cancelled.

According to the statement, the flight services have been cancelled in advance in order to avoid the inconvenience of air passengers and ensure safety of operations. The DGCA further stated that the resumption of flight services will be made only after getting positive clearance from the respective Air Traffic Control departments.

Other than the cancellation of flight services, several train services have been cancelled too. Indian Railways’ East Coast Railway announced that in view of cyclone Fani, the zone has decided to cancel several trains as well as divert some train services that are being operated under its jurisdiction.

The severe cyclonic storm hit the coast of Odisha on Friday and the authorities have been put on high alert. Also, operations are underway to evacuate 8 lakh people from low-lying areas of the state. People are being shifted to safer places like cyclone centres, colleges, schools and other institutes.

