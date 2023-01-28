Construction of Gujarat’s new Greenfield airport in full swing, 95 per cent earth work completed – Details here

From railways to aviation, the infrastructural development of the country is progressing rapidly. It has been the constant endeavor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide world-class infrastructure and transport facilities across the country. In this context, the transformation and expansion of airports have been undertaken from time to time by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other Airport Developers.

Recently, AAI has undertaken the construction work of New Greenfield Airport in Gujarat. The location of the new airport is approximately 30 km from Rajkot city and on the Rajkot-Ahmadabad highway. The new airport is being built at a cost of Rs 1,405 crores. More than 95 percent of earth work have been completed.

Also Read: Cheers, flyers! Trichy airport to get a swanky terminal, work to be completed by June 2023

The airport, spread over 1,025 hectares, is being developed with the latest facilities to enhance the passengers’ experience. The airport will be ready for operation by December 2023.

Terminal building

The terminal building of the new Greenfield Airport will be able to handle more than 1,700 passengers during peak hours. The facade design of the building is influenced by the existing Palaces of Rajkot like the Ranjit Vilas Palace, integrating traditional elements into a contemporary form. Apart from this, the terminal building will also depict various art forms including

dandiya dance.

With a total built-up area of 23,000 sqm, the terminal will be equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities which include: 20 check-in counters, three conveyor belts, and four passenger boarding bridges. The latest firefighting devices and fire alarm system will also be placed.

Also Read: Indian aviation sector witnessed 48.9 per cent yearly increase in domestic traffic: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Runway

The runway of Rajkot’s new Greenfield airport will be 3,040 meters long. It will be able to serve AirBus-321 type of aircraft and the apron will be suitable for parking 14 aircraft.

About Rajkot

Rajkot is the fourth largest city in Gujarat. On completion, the new Greenfield airport will boost the local business houses adding economic wealth to the country. It will reduce time and enhance the flow of air traffic in the region.