Congestion at Delhi’s IGI, Mumbai airports: Home Secretary chairs critical meeting to review the situation, details inside

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to resolve the issues pertaining to congestion at Indian airports. These include Delhi’s IGI, Mumbai, and Bengaluru airports. Discussions were held on the congestion in departure areas and how arrival areas are crowded owing to delays in immigration permission.

“It was a meeting to review the situation and how things can be eased for passengers. The ministry has been concerned about delays at immigration for passengers arriving from abroad. This has been an ongoing problem for which solutions were discussed,” a home ministry official said, The Indian Express reported.

It is learned that the meeting was attended by officers from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Ministry of Civil Aviation, Bureau of Immigration, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), and Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Reportedly, recently during the visit of Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to the IGI airport, 16 entry gates were operational. Now, that has been increased to 18. The number will increase to 20. Similarly, immigration counters and security check lines are also being increased, reported The Indian Express, quoting sources.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has asked the airlines and airport operators to put up sign boards. Send attention messages to passengers for carrying one baggage in the cabin, said the BCAS.

It has also asked the airport operator DIAL (for IGI), apart from other large airports, to look at the option of bringing in advanced 3D baggage scanners and more automatic tray retrieval systems (ATRS).

Also Read Delhi airport in chaos!

Indira Gandhi International airport’s Terminal 3 (or T-3) received most of the complaints. It handles global flights and some domestic flights. Reportedly, daily, it sees a footfall of nearly 2 lakh passengers, and around 1,200 flights operate from there. The IGI airport has three terminals. The situation is expected to ease after New Year.