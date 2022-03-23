Commercial international flights to resume! Cochin Airport will facilitate 1190 flights per week from Sunday

Under the summer schedule of the airport, 20 airlines will operate to destinations abroad among which 16 airlines are International carriers operating 261 weekly departures.

Cochin International Airport will facilitate 1190 flights every week from Sunday as the nation is set to resume commercial international flight services from March 27 after a gap of two years. Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), which is the country’s third busiest airport was facilitating as many as 848 flights during the ongoing winter schedule. The airport’s summer schedule released by CIAL starting from Sunday will be operational till October 29. Under the summer schedule of the airport, 20 airlines will operate to destinations abroad among which 16 airlines are International carriers operating 261 weekly departures, an ANI report said.

Some of the major flights which operate from Cochin International Airport frequently are Air India Express, Emirates, Ethihad, Air Asia Berhad, Oman Air, Saudi Arabian, Qatar Air, Kuwait Air, Thai Air Asia, Singapore Airlines, Srilankan, Gulf Air, Fly Dubai, Indigo and Spice jet. According to the report, there will be 44 weekly departures to Dubai alone. Whereas Abu Dhabi will see a total of 42 operations from Kochi. The airline- Air India will continue their three weekly operations to London while Thai Air Asia will resume its services from Kochi in the month of June, with four weekly direct flights to Bangkok.

For the summer season, Cochin International Airport Limited schedules 668 domestic flight operations, offering connectivity with 13 cities across the country which includes 63 weekly flights to Delhi, 55 flights to Mumbai, 39 flights to Hyderabad, 49 flights to Chennai, 79 flights to Bangalore and seven flights to Kolkata. S Suhas, Managing Director of CIAL, was quoted in the report saying that the zealous effort taken by the company in order to smoothen the air traffic during the Covid pandemic period would have instilled a sense of safety in International Airlines and which has been reflected in the airport’s summer schedule.