Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlights India’s growth potential in aviation sector

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday underlined the advancement of India’s aviation sector and said that it is time for India to focus on manufacturing of aerospace products in the country, PTI reported. In the next five to seven years, domestic airlines are estimated to have a fleet of around 2,000 planes, the minister stated.

”It is a suitable time for the manufacturing sector to commence in India,” Scindia said. He also emphasised that it is high time to draw attention at producing aerospace products in India, as the country’s aviation sector is flourishing to a great extent.

Also Read Ministry of Civil Aviation clears air about storage of passenger data through Digiyatra – Details here

The minister, according to the PTI report, mentioned that the ecosystem of Indian civil aviation needs to be increased. He invited people to come and participate in the journey of civil aviation growth. Around 15 Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) are slated to be put up at the end of this year, making the total count of FTOs to 50, the minister said at a summit organised by aviation consultant CAPA. At present, the number of FTOs is 35.

Also Read Delhi airport wins big at Skytrax World Airport Awards! Find out which other Indian airports made it to the list

The growth of the drone sector is very bright as it can be bank upon generating around 2.5 lakh jobs and is projected to be the value of Rs 3 lakh crore by 2023, according to Scindia. Ease of doing business in India needs to be improved, he further added. Talks are going on making a better Aircraft Act and rules on improving ease of business, he said.

At present there is an S-shaped evolution curve for all sectors and India is between ”infancy and growth phase” in the civil aviation sector, the minister added. According to Scindia, ‘S’ denotes the infancy stage, maturity stage and growth phase.