Civil Aviation Minister flags off SpiceJet’s inaugural Khajuraho-Delhi flight

The airline will operate flight services between the national capital and Khajuraho twice a week on Fridays and Sundays.

SpiceJet Khajuraho-Delhi flight service flagged off! Today, Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia virtually flagged off SpiceJet Airline’s flight service between Khajuraho and Delhi, PTI reported. The flight service will operate under the central government’s regional connectivity scheme UDAN. Under the Modi government’s UDAN scheme, financial incentives from the central, state governments as well as airport operators are extended to selected airlines in order to encourage operations from unserved and under-served airports of the country and keep airfares affordable for the public. The airline will operate flight services between the national capital and Khajuraho twice a week on Fridays and Sundays,” a SpiceJet statement said.

Well known for its magnificent temples, Khajuraho in the state of Madhya Pradesh attracts tourists not just from other parts of the nation but also from all around the world, according to the airline. The temples in the ancient Khajuraho city are famous for their intricate sculptures and architectural symbolism, SpiceJet further noted. The airline also said it will start operating Delhi – Sharjah flight service from 22 February 2022 onward. Moreover, a total of 20 other flight services will be started by the airline from 1 March 2022 onward, the statement added.

A few days ago, it was announced that various airports are likely to be renamed soon. A proposal for renaming as many as 13 airports in the country, including the airport in Aurangabad has been sent to the central government and the cabinet will take a decision on the matter, Union Minister Dr Bhagwat Karad said recently. The Union minister of state for finance, after arriving in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad city on Wednesday said earlier, a proposal was sent to the central government to rename the airport in Aurangabad after Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji. He has been following up on the issue regularly, the minister claimed.