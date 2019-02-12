Chennai airport to get a swanky makeover! Major aviation push in Tamil Nadu

A brand new terminal building is coming up at Tiruchirappalli International Airport. (representative image: PTI)

Chennai Airport in Tamil Nadu is set to get a modern makeover! The Phase 2 of the modernization process of Chennai International Airport has begun. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently laid the foundation stone for the mega-project. Chennai airport, which is considered as one of the busiest airports in the country, is set to get more space, better passengers handling capacity, and refurbished parking. The total cost of the project is estimated at Rs 2,467 crore. After the completion of the project, Chennai International Airport will get a terminal area of 197000 sqm. The peak hour handling capacity will be increased to 6,900 passengers. There will be 140 check-in counters and multi-level parking which will have the capacity to accommodate 2,000 cars.

In a major boost to aviation infrastructure in Tamil Nadu, a brand new terminal building is coming up at Tiruchirappalli International Airport. The new terminal building will cost Rs 951.28 crore. The terminal area would be 75000 sqm. The terminal building will have peak hour handling capacity of 2,900 passengers. 48 check-in counters will be set up and car-parking with a capacity of handling 1000 cars will come up.

The foundation laying stone ceremony was held on Sunday and was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanswami, Union Minister of State for Finance and Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan, Deputy CM O. Panneerselvam, Tamil Nadu MPs M.R Vijayabhaskar and MP Ramachandran.

The central government has been focussing on augmenting aviation infrastructure in Tamil Nadu. Civil Aviation initiatives including Salem Airport, Neyveli Airport are being operationalized under RCS-UDAN scheme. Vellore Airport is being developed and upgradation works are going on at Coimbatore and Madurai Airports. Holistic development work has been going on at Tuticorin Airport for AB-320 type aircraft operations.