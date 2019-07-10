Major safety loopholes at Chennai, Ahmedabad Airports! DGCA issues show-cause notices; check details

For the Chennai airport, a letter was issued to Director and Accountable Manager G Chandramouli stating that a part of the runway has friction values below the minimum.

In a major worry, authorities of Chennai International Airport (MAA) and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (AMD) in Ahmedabad have received show-cause notices from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) over safety issues. Airports in Ahmedabad and Chennai, which are run by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), were found not maintaining critical areas located in the premises of these aerodromes. The show-cause notices have been sent by DGCA, the regulatory body, after inspections were carried out at Chennai Airport and Ahmedabad Airport last week, according to an IE report.

These inspections were part of investigations undertaken in the wake of multiple instances of issues regarding aircraft landing at various airports across India during the ongoing monsoon season. The DGCA in its report mentioned that at both the airports, critical parts of the aerodrome, that are required to conduct safe operations, are not being maintained in compliance to the requirements laid down by the regulator, the report said.

The inspection by DGCA officials revealed that concrete slabs, open concrete chambers were found on the runway strip and a number of large loose stones were found at the runway end safety area in Chennai airport

A letter dated July 9 was issued to Director of Ahmedabad Airport Manoj Gangal. In the letter, the regulator stated that “Friction test reports” from December 2018 to June 2019 were analyzed. The report revealed that there was a downward trend in friction values that were below the maintenance planning level. Further, it stated that friction values have gone to below the minimum level at a few locations. The aerodrome manual clearly states that the runway friction test should be carried out every month. Apart from this, four other points were made in the letter and the director would have to respond to the notice within 15 days.