Chennai airport gets UPS systems to back-up ground lighting system

Consul Neowatt Power Solutions, engaged in manufacture and supply of power electronics products, has deployed two units of 2×200 kVA Falcon UPS systems at the airport here “to provide power back-up to the ground lighting system.” Consul Neowatt officials worked closely with the airport engineers to deliver a ‘dependable’ power back-up solution, a company statement said. The airport runway lighting system is associated with safety and lighting of flight operations and assisting in safe landing and take off of the flights. “Having a highly reliable continuous power system in place is key to being among the best airports in the country and we are happy to work with AAI at Chennai Airport to help them enhance their operational efficiency,” Consul Neowatt Power Solutions, MD and CEO, Sriram Ramakrishnan said.

“Our Falcon UPS systems are robust, energy-efficient and inherently reliable,” he claimed in a company statement. Chennai Airport is the fourth busiest airport in the country with a plane landing every six minutes. It served over 18 million passengers in 2017. In case of a power outage, the airport would lose its runway lights which are used to guide aircraft in the process of landing or taking off.

The Falcon UPS system with “parallel redundant configuration” provides additional reliability and will help Airport Authority of India to deliver the safety it promises to airlines and travellers. The company previously provided ground lighting system to Mangaluru airport apart from providing emergency lighting backup solutions at airport terminals across the country. Consul Neowatt has completed over three lakh installations across India, Africa and Middle East till date, it added.