Cheers, flyers! Trichy airport to get a swanky terminal, work to be completed by June 2023

The modernisation work of airports is a continuous process and is done by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other Airport developers from time to time depending on the availability of land, commercial viability, socio-economic considerations, traffic demand, etc.

In this context, the AAI has undertaken the upgradation work of Tamil Nadu‘s Trichy airport. Trichy is the third largest airport in the state in terms of passenger traffic after Chennai and Coimbatore. The airport is undergoing transformation to offer better services. The redevelopment of the airport will be done at a cost of Rs 951 crores. The project is expected to be ready by June 2023.

The upgradation work includes the construction of a New Integrated Passenger Terminal Building. Over 85 percent work of the terminal building has been completed. The new terminal will be an energy-efficient building with sustainable features. The terminal building will be equipped with 48 check-in counters and 10 boarding bridges.

The terminal has been designed to handle 2,900 passengers during peak hours, which will have an iconic structure with a majestic roof.

The expansion work also includes the upgradation of Air side facilities, which helps to cope with the growing passenger traffic. It will reduce congestion in airports during peak hours. The new terminal will house a new Apron, and Air Traffic Control (ATC) Tower.

The project includes the construction of a Control Room, supporting Equipment Rooms, Terminal RADAR, RADAR simulation, Automation facilities, VHF, AAI offices, and Meteorological offices. It will have an associated taxiway, and a four-lane elevated access road connecting the Terminal Building to the city.

The Trichy expansion project will have an isolation bay to make the airport suitable for the Multiple Apron Ramp System. The upgradation project of Trichy airport will further boost air connectivity with other parts of the country.