Cheer for Delhiites near airport! IGI airport installs sound barriers to curb noise pollution

Published: June 4, 2019 4:24:48 PM

With a 1.05-km long wall built on the southern side of runway 29/11, the IGI airport has now become the only airport in the country to have a sound-reduction barrier.

A special sound reduction barrier has been installed at the airport

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport’s new infrastructural boost! Now, the people residing in the colonies near Delhi’s IGI airport can heave a sigh of relief from the constant uproar and noise of aeroplanes. A special sound reduction barrier has been installed at the airport in order to control the noise pollution created during the regular operations of aeroplanes, according to sources who spoke to Financial Express Online.

With a 1.05-km long wall built on the southern side of runway 29/11, the IGI airport has now become the only airport in the country to have a sound-reduction barrier. It has been said that in this regard, special scholars from IIT have also studied the project and given recommendations. After their suggestions, a 3.5 metre tall barrier was set up over the wall, which has noise insulation features.

The noise barriers have been set up across the southern end of runway 29/11, over its boundary wall. At this side of the airport, several residential colonies are situated, hence in order to curb the noise pollution, the noise barriers have been installed.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had also given orders to the Ministry of Civil Aviation to control the noise pollution at the IGI airport. NGT, in its order, directed that the noise barriers must be developed across the boundary walls of the airport. The sound reduction barriers are said to cut the noise levels by around 16-18 dBA.

Meanwhile according to an earlier report, the airport will witness safety expansion with a new fourth runway which will be around 380 metres away from runway 29, and will be close to the Shiva statue. Along with this, an elevated eastern cross taxiway is also a measure of a safety expansion for passengers. These infrastructural developments for the airport have been targeted for completion by the year 2022.

