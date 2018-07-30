Celebrate Raksha Bandhan in Sri Lanka with IRCTC’s new tour package; check details here

The all-inclusive tour package is for five nights and six days.

New tour package offer by IRCTC: This Raksha Bandhan, you can celebrate the special occasion with your loved ones in Sri Lanka as the e-ticketing and catering arm of the national transporter, Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has come up with a new exciting offer. IRCTC’s special tour of Sri Lanka will cover all the major tourist attractions including the places which are associated with the great epic Ramayana. For the journey, the flight will depart from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on August 25, 2018. The all-inclusive tour package is for five nights and six days. For the tour package, IRCTC will charge Rs 48,500 per person, which will include flight tickets, accommodation at a 3-star hotel, air-conditioned road transport, VISA charges, entry tickets at the monuments, all meals, insurance for the tourists up to the age of 70 Years as well as GST.

The tour package includes taking passengers or tourists to several interesting places across the country including Negombo beach, Manavari and Munneshwaram Shiva temple, Nuwara Eliya hill station, Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage, Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic, Gregory Lake, Ramboda waterfall, Sita Mata temple, Ashok Vatika, Kandy city, tea garden and factory, spice garden, Vibhishana temple, Bhakta Hanuman temple, Colombo city tour, Anjanair temple. However, only 36 seats are available for this tour program.

According to IRCTC, the booking for this all-inclusive tour package has already started on a PAN India basis. IRCTC also stated that passengers or users, who wish to book the tour package can still do so through IRCTC official website or through IRCTC mobile app. For counter bookings and more details, tourists may visit IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centres at New Delhi Railway Station. Additionally, in this regard, telephonic queries can also be made on 9717645650, 9717641764, 9717640636 between 8:00 AM and 8:00 PM.