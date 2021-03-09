Catching flight from Mumbai Airport? Check this news on resumption of services of 5 airlines from Terminal 1

CSMIA's T-1 will resume flight services after almost a year with 51 flights at departure and 51 flights at arrival.

Mumbai Airport has said five domestic airlines will be operating as many as 102 flights from Terminal-1 to 27 destinations on day one of the resumption of flight services on Wednesday. The flight operations from Terminal-1/T-1, which serves domestic flyers, remained suspended even after the restart of domestic flights in India on May 25 last year following a suspension of air services for two months in late March to contain COVID-19. As of now, all domestic and international flights (under various special initiatives) are being carried out at Mumbai Airport from T-2, according to a PTI report. The resumption of flights from T-1 will help observe social distancing, uphold safety of passengers as well as ensure a seamless transit, said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

After closing flight operations in the month of March last year, CSMIA’s T-1 will resume flight services after almost a year with 51 flights at departure and 51 flights at arrival. According to the private airport operator, T-1 will cater to all domestic flight operations of Air Asia, Go Air, Star Air and Trujet. Furthermore, select IndiGo flight services with subset series 6E 5500, 6E 5900, will operate to and from T-1, while the rest of them will continue to operate from T-2, it stated.

To avoid crowding, the airport will have as many as 38 check-in counters functional across the five domestic carriers. Also, to enable flyers to complete their check-in process without direct interaction with airport staff, CSMIA has placed eight Common Use Self Service (CUSS) kiosks on the curbside of the terminal. According to CSMIA, air passengers can use the kiosks to print their boarding pass as well as generate their baggage tag before proceeding for security check. Besides, Mumbai Airport’s T-1 will also host registration desks as well as six testing booths where flyers at the airport can opt to undergo the RT-PCR test for a minimal cost of Rs 850, it added.