Budget carrier IndiGo to start new service between these cities

Budget carrier IndiGo is launching a direct flight from Kolkata to Dhaka in August and bringing Jorhat in Assam under its network. The airline, in a statement, also announced a new service between Bengaluru and Raipur and increasing the frequency of flights to other destinations, putting the total number of new flights to 16. From August 1, the airline will kick off a new daily service between Kolkata and Dhaka, departing at 4.40 pm and arriving there at 6.10 pm (local time).

In the return direction, the flight will depart from Dhaka at 7.10 pm (local time) and arrive Kolkata at 8 pm, the statement said. The new flight between Kolkata and Jorhat will leave at 9.55 am and arrive there at 11.35 PM. The return flight will leave at 1 pm from Jorhat and arrive in Kolkata at 2.45 pm. The flight is being introduced under the regional connectivity scheme. IndiGo will connect Bengaluru with Raipur on every Tuesday. The flight will leave Bengaluru at 5 am and arrive at the Chhattisgarh capital at 6.50 am.

In the return direction, the flight will leave Raipur at 7.20 am and arrive Bengaluru at 9.10 am, the airline said in the statement. From August, the airline will operate a fourth flight between Bengaluru to Vizag and Jaipur and a fourth flight between Kolkata and Patna. IndiGo, which has a fleet of 153 Airbus A320 and six ATR aircraft as of March 31, offered 1,086 peak daily flights during the first quarter and connected 42 domestic and eight international destinations.