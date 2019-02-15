Blissful Tirupati tour package: Offer prayers to Lord Balaji with this IRCTC TTD package; Check details here

The group size for this 1 night/2 days tour package is of 24 passengers.

Tirupati tour package by IRCTC: Planning to visit Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh? Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the official e-ticketing and catering arm of Indian Railways, is offering a tour package called ‘Blissful Tirupati Special Ex Mumbai’ for devotees who are planning to head towards Tirupati to offer prayers to Lord Vishnu, also known as Lord Balaji in the south. The journey will commence on February 2, 9, 16, 23 as well as on March, 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 2019 by flight. The group size for this 1 night/2 days tour package is of 24 passengers.

The tour package will include return airfare on Air India (Mumbai-Chennai) and (Chennai-Mumbai), meals including 1 breakfast, 1 lunch, 1 dinner, all transfers and sightseeing by 12 seater tempo traveller, 1 mineral water bottle per person per day, 1 night accommodation at Deluxe Hotel in Tirupati, local tour guide along with all taxes. However, the package will not include any increase in airfare, airport taxes and fuel surcharge. Also, it will not include any room service/mini bar; tips to drivers, guides, representative, fuel surcharge etc., personal expenses such as laundry expenses, wines, food and drinks that are not provided by IRCTC.

The accommodation charges are: Rs 15,350 for single occupancy, Rs 13,100 for double occupancy, Rs 12,950 for triple occupancy, Rs 12,700 for child with bed (5-11 years) and Rs Rs 11,850 for child without bed (5-11 years).

As per the cancellation policy, 30 percent of the total amount will be deducted from the passenger if the cancellation is done 21 days prior to the journey, 55 percent of the total amount will be deducted from the passenger if the cancellation is done from 21 to 15 days, 80 percent of the total amount will be deducted from the passenger if the cancellation is done from 14 to 8 days and there will be no refund if the cancellation is done in less than 8 days.